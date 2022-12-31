Watch Now
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson

ADOT
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 17:58:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.

The Northbound lane is still closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the Northbound lane.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

