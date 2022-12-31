ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.

The Northbound lane is still closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the Northbound lane.

Interstate 19 northbound is CLOSED approaching Valencia Road in Tucson.



The closure is due to a law enforcement incident.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/2kog0HM4M5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 31, 2022