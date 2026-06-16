Wanted Person Arrested: AZ woman arrested, victim allegedly held against her will dies from injuries

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault and kidnapping investigation after a woman she allegedly assaulted later died from her injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Related: Wanted: Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks woman in kidnapping, aggravated assault investigation

Detectives arrested Coral Michelle Smith on Monday, June 15, in the 6100 block of North Pepper Tree Lane on an active arrest warrant.

The investigation began on May 29 when deputies responded to a local hospital after 57-year-old Rustin Lee Dodd was admitted in critical condition. Investigators said the assault had occurred about a week earlier in the 5400 block of North San Joaquin Avenue.

According to the sheriff's department, detectives determined Dodd had gone to Smith's residence in the 5000 block of North La Cholla Boulevard, where an altercation occurred. Investigators allege Smith assaulted Dodd and prevented her from leaving the home.

Authorities said Dodd was eventually allowed to leave and went to a friend's residence, where she received care for several days. On the morning of May 29, she became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services.

Dodd's condition continued to worsen, and she died at the hospital on June 1. The sheriff's department said her official cause of death is still pending.

Smith was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. Investigators said the case remains active.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be considered pending the final determination of Dodd's cause of death.