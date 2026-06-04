Wanted: Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks woman in kidnapping, aggravated assault investigation

The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Thursday released a wanted notice for Coral Michelle Smith, a 40-year-old woman sought in connection with an active kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation. Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout and to report any information that could assist investigators.

The woman is described as about 5'6", weighing roughly 136 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The department is asking for tips and reminded anyone who sees her to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anonymous information can be submitted via 88-CRIME.

Officials cautioned the public not to approach or attempt to detain the woman and said any credible leads should be reported to law enforcement so trained officers can respond.