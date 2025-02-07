Want to learn more about Tucson's special election? City of Tucson officials want to tell you...

TUCSON, Ariz. — Monday Feb. 11 is the final deadline to register to vote for Tucson's Special Election on Proposition 414 which is the proposed half-cent sales tax for the next ten years.

The city says the over $800 million dollars in revenue they would get from the proposed tax would fund five major spending categories, which Tucsonans can learn more about at the town halls.

“We don’t want anyone voting without full information,” said Assistant City Manager Liz Morales.

She says that the power of these town halls is the individual conversations that allowed neighbors to get specific answers on the proposition from the departments that would be most affected by the funding.

“When we’re doing it one on one, people can ask questions, and we can really understand what individual concerns are and be able to explain things where people are at,” Morales said.

The City Manager's office was joined by representatives from emergency departments like police and fire and representatives from Housing and Community Development.

Outside the meeting, a grassroots group advocating for Tucsonans to vote 'no,' on the the proposition— the 'No Prop 414' Coalition— caught voters that may be looking for a different perspective.

One of the members, April Putney, said that people seemed interested in hearing their take.

“It is going to affect them directly," Putney said. "It’s going to increase the cost of goods and services, and for working families who are already struggling to pay rent, this is a very crucial and important issue.”

The Coalition has collected over 200 signatures on a pledge to vote 'no.'

Morales says that no matter how you vote, make sure you know what you're voting for: “whether you’re a yes or a no is not my concern, it’s just making sure you have the full understanding.”

The Pima County Recorder's Office will mail out ballots for the special election to all voters registered in the City of Tucson on Feb. 12.

If you're looking for more information on Proposition 414 before you vote, the city's hosting two more town hall meetings from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Udall Center and Wednesday Feb. 12 at the Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center.