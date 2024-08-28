Tucson City Council works toward ballot measure that would raise sales tax

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucsonans may get the chance to vote on a half-cent sales tax hike in March of 2025.

Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council expects the hike to make about $80 million a year.

The money would go to invest in five different categories:

1. Affordable Housing & Shelter

2. Neighborhood & Community Resilience

3. Enhanced Emergency Response

4. Technology Investments

5. Capital Investments for First Responders

The categories were decided on by city departments, city officials and input from the community through a survey earlier this year.

Mayor Romero says Tucson, along with other Arizona towns, are facing the effects of the state's flat income tax that was enacted in 2023.

“We are receiving much less income tax from the state," she said. "We need to figure out how we not only recover those funds locally but be able to get more so we can create a better quality of life for Tucsonans.”

If voters decided to enact the sales tax, it would be in place for ten years.

The official call for a special election will be September 11th at the next mayor and council meeting.

