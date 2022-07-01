TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The deadline to register to vote is coming up next week, Tuesday July 5.

Voters must be registered by this deadline in order to to cast ballots in the Arizona 2022 Primary Election, August 2.

You may register to vote online, or print, fill out and drop off a voter registration form at the Pima County Recorder's Office, but keep in mind that the office will be closed on Monday, July 4 for the holiday.

The Recorder's Office has both a downtown location as well as an east side location. Address and hours are listed below.

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly shared that the downtown office will be open late on the July 5 deadline, until 10 p.m., to receive voter registration forms.

Currently registered voters who have recently moved, changed names or wish to change party affiliations will also need to fill out a form.

Our downtown office will be open until 10pm on Tuesday, 7/5 to receive voter reg forms.



Register if:

-you’ve never registered OR

-there’s been any changes to your name, address, signature, party or you want to change the way you receive your ballot https://t.co/xvoWTR5O0S https://t.co/CDAf5rmdXS — Gabriella Cázares-Kelly (@GabriellaCKelly) July 1, 2022

Pima County will be implementing new vote centers beginning with the August primary, which means voters this fall can cast ballots at any county Vote Center, regardless of precinct.

Pima County Recorder's Office:



Main Downtown Office

240 N. Stone Avenue (520) 724-4350 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Monday, July 4 Open late Tuesday, July 5 until 10 p.m

Eastside Office

6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. D (520) 724-4350 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Closed for lunch noon - 1 p.m. Closed Monday, July 4



RELATED: Pima County voters can soon cast ballots at a vote center this August, November