Pima County voters can soon cast ballots at a vote center this August, November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted 4-1 to approve Vote Centers for Pima County this upcoming August and November.

Voters can soon cast their ballot on Election Day at the nearest vote center from 6 a.m. to 7 p. m.

The Board also approved E-poll books which will speed up the check-in process by receiving the correct paper ballot for the precinct where they live.

"Our new Vote Centers help ensure that every Pima County voter will have their voice heard," shared Interim Pima County Elections Director Mary Martinson in statement. "We're incredibly grateful to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step to help our election workers provide an accessible, convenient space for voters to safely and securely cast their votes on Election Day."

That being said, if the voter doesn't go to their nearest Vote Center, they are at risk of not having their ballot count.

Since each ballot is personally printed for each voter, there will be no blank ballots available.

The Board will finalize about 100 Vote Center locations in April.

And in areas like Mount Lemon and the Tohono O'odham and Pascua Yaqui nations, voting locations will be the same as in 2020, but will use the vote center technology.

