Voter Registration closing for Tucson elections

The deadline to register is July 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up June 22, 2020 (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 08:28:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those interested in casting a vote for the upcoming August 1 Tucson primary elections, have until 11:59 p.m. on July 3 to register.

Registration can be completed online through this link.

Those looking to complete the process in-person, can do so at the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

Further requirements include:

  • Living within Pima County 29 days prior to the General Election
  • Must be 18-years-old by the General Election
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen

Voters will have the chance to weigh in on the Mayor and Council Members from Wards 1, 2 and 4 in the upcoming election.
