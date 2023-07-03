Voter Registration closing for Tucson elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those interested in casting a vote for the upcoming August 1 Tucson primary elections, have until 11:59 p.m. on July 3 to register.
Registration can be completed online through this link.
Those looking to complete the process in-person, can do so at the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
Further requirements include:
- Living within Pima County 29 days prior to the General Election
- Must be 18-years-old by the General Election
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
Voters will have the chance to weigh in on the Mayor and Council Members from Wards 1, 2 and 4 in the upcoming election.
