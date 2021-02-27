Virtual memorial for UArizona student shot, killed inside campus parking garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A virtual memorial is set to take place Saturday morning for Forrest Keys, the University of Arizona student who was killed inside a campus parking garage.

Senior at UArizona Ian Tisdale says students are still trying to process what happened, and while many still have a lot of questions he says there’s one thing he knows for sure:

“There’s no room for gun violence at the University of Arizona,” he told KGUN9.

He organized an in-person vigil for Forrest Keys, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Now there’ll be a virtual vigil Saturday morning.

“It’s going to be in person for the people who are close to Forrest. His family. His close friends at the fraternity. It’s going to be led by the Keys family, by the University, and by Zeta Beta Tau,” added Tisdale.

He says this virtual memorial isn’t only a matter of honoring the life of Keys, but also a way to show solidarity.

“This event needs justice. This event is significant. And I still think it’s hard to process right now that a murder just took place at Cherry Garage which is feet away from the football stadium. Yards away from Old Main,” he told KGUN9.

Tisdale says he didn’t know Keys personally, but heard nothing but good things about him.

Keys’ fraternity has set up a Forrest Keys’ Memorial Fund to help his family with funeral expenses.

So far, they have raised at least $29,000. The goal is to reach $50,000.

“I mean there’s been violence on campus, but I’ve never heard, seen any incident or tragedy that was this horrific. We in Tucson and the Arizona community need to make sure that another young, bright person, like Forrest Keys, never dies on campus ever again,” he said.

