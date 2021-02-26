Teen arrested for murder of UArizona student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old has been arrested for killing a University of Arizona student in a parking garage last weekend.

The Tucson Police Department says they arrested 17-year-old Alonzo Orosco Thursday with the help of the University of Arizona Police Department. He's facing charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in connection with the death of 20-year-old Forrest Keys at the Cherry Avenue Garage on the UArizona campus late Saturday night.

Police say Keys was seen on security cameras arguing with someone in a red Cadillac sedan in the garage before someone in the car shot him and drove off.

TPD is asking for any additional witnesses to come forward with more information on the shooting. Anyone can report a tip anonymously by calling 911 or 520-88-CRIME.

UArizona students are holding a virtual vigil for Keys Saturday at 10 a.m.