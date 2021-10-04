Watch
Vigilante-style attack kills 5 in northern Mexico

Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:23:16-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say five men have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting attack on a highway.

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora say the killings may have been the work of vigilantes. A burned-out pickup truck with a load of scrap metal was found near the bodies, and a hand-written note on one of the corpses read, “This is what happens to thieves who go around stealing metal and dismantling ranches.”

The two wounded victims were taken to a local hospital. The attack occurred on a road to the town of Santa Ana, near the U.S. border.

