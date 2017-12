TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - There was a ground-shaking explosion at World View Tuesday. Two World View employees were treated for ringing in their ears, and damage was reported at the facility, as well as broken windows in surrounding neighborhoods.

The blast, in which a balloon ruptured on a launch pad during a test, was felt at least three miles away.

The Arizona Daily Independent obtained exclusive video of the explosion and granted KGUN9 permission to air it.

World View Enterprises is located at 1805 E. Aerospace Parkway.

World View apologized for the incident via Twitter Thursday.