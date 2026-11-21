TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are learning more about evidence alleged against two men charged with the murder of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez Some of that evidence includes a sample found under the victim’s fingernails.

Carlos Ramirez was close to his graduation from the Tucson Police Academy when he was shot and killed in his home. His girlfriend, pregnant at the time, was shot in the shoulder. She and the baby survived.

Deputies tracked down and arrested Alex Barnett and Santiago Rogers for Ramirez murder.

Both have lengthy criminal records.

Attorneys for Barnett and Rogers say there is so much evidence to review that they asked Judge Alan Goodwin for more time to review it. He set a new hearing for January.

One attorney mentioned evidence collected from under Carlos Ramirez fingernail. If while fighting off intruders, Ramirez fingernails scraped across an attacker's skin, DNA from the fingernail sample could help confirm who was among the home invaders.

Before entering the Police Academy Carlos Ramirez was a corrections officer at the Pima County Jail. His girlfriend continued to work as an officer there.

But Sheriff Chris Nanos says nothing indicates Ramirez knew his attackers from jail or anyplace else. The Sheriff says Barnett and Rogers were a rip crew—-criminals who attack other criminals to steal money or drugs—and the Sheriff says they simply hit the wrong house.

