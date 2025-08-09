Veterans rally to stop VA layoffs

Veterans for Peace helped save over 50,000 jobs at Veteran Affairs, but they say more still needs to be done.

Dozens of veterans from across the Tucson community came together in a rally meant to protest layoffs happening at Veteran Affairs locations across the country.

This comes after Congressmen Juan Ciscomani voted in favor of President Donald Trump’s Bill Act, a decision that has caused controversy with his constituents.

“They announced that they were going to lay off 80,000. They got down to 30,000,” Veterans for Peace's Henry Trejo said. “ We’re already short-staffed here, now they’re cutting people.”

These budget cuts led Veterans for Peace to take to the streets and protest against the remaining scheduled layoffs.

This is not the first time veterans have protested against federal budget cuts.

Veterans for peace originally started rallying against the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) and their plans to cut VA jobs back in March of 2025.

Supporters of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act believe that the new act will fund border security, fund national defense, and lower taxes.

But some veterans have different ideas about how to support their community.

“You know, we’re asking that they stop funding this campaign off the horrible things being done in our community,” veteran Jenalyn Lezana said. “Laying people off is crippling the system.”

We have reached out to Congressman Ciscomani’s office and are waiting for comment.

