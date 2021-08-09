Vegas-style table games coming to Casino Del Sol Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slew of Las Vegas-style table games are coming to Casino Del Sol.

Live roulette, craps and mini baccarat will make their debut at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Peter Yucupicio will roll the dice at the first craps game.

“Adding these new gaming options allows us to grow our staff and will provide additional resources to support our tribe and important community programs in southern Arizona,” Yucupicio said in a statement.

The games were legalized by the gaming compacts signed by Gov. Doug Ducey and the state's tribes in April.

“We pride ourselves on providing an impressive collection of gaming options for our guests, so we are thrilled to introduce these new, interactive games to the floor,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg, in a statement. “Our players no longer have to travel to another state to play these games, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sonoran Desert to enjoy the expanded gaming offerings.”

Minimum bets at each table will start at $5.

The casino is located at 5655 W. Valencia Road.