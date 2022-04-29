Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Vandals set ablaze Jacobs Park playground

Confirmed through City of Tucson
City of Tucson Park.jpg
City of Tucson
City of Tucson Park.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:29:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vandals have set the playground at Jacobs Park on fire, defacing the jungle-gym area.

The City of Tucson's Park and Recreation department confirmed the vandalizing incident Friday morning.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰