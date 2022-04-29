Vandals set ablaze Jacobs Park playground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vandals have set the playground at Jacobs Park on fire, defacing the jungle-gym area.
The City of Tucson's Park and Recreation department confirmed the vandalizing incident Friday morning.
The playground at Jacobs Park was intentionally set on fire early this morning. It sustained significant damage and it has been taped off. Vandalism like this hurts the whole community. 😢 @cityoftucson pic.twitter.com/THo7bbBeDw— Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) April 29, 2022
