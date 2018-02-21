Valley students protesting gun laws plan walkout at Mesa High School

MESA, Ariz. - Students at one East Valley high school have decided to follow a national movement after the mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Many teens are demanding gun control changes immediately. Now, some Mesa High School students are planning on conducting a walkout at 12 p.m. They say they are protesting lenient gun laws.

This comes as one local lawmaker did try to answer their calls for action.

Dr. Randall Friese is the Assistant Minority Leader in the Arizona House of Representatives and unfortunately, he is all too familiar with mass shootings.

Dr. Friese treated then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords after she was shot in Tucson on January 8, 2011. Six people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded.

Dr. Friese had created legislation that would ban the use of bump stocks. It was not used in the Florida shooting, but it was used in the Las Vegas shooting. Essentially, it turns a semi-automatic gun into an automatic weapon.

But, just as President Trump instructed the justice department to create a similar ban, our local legislation voted down Dr. Friese's ban.