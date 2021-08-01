Valencia Rd. shut down as TPD investigates deadly auto-pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Valencia near 12th Avenue.
TPD says Saturday night's crash has shut down Valencia in both directions from South San Fernando to 12th Avenue.
Details are limited but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) August 1, 2021
Officers currently at the 300 block of W. Valencia Rd. investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
Both east and westbound lanes currently closed between S. San Fernando and S 12th Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xRNewbmBbF