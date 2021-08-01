Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Valencia Rd. shut down as TPD investigates deadly auto-pedestrian crash

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 00:52:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Valencia near 12th Avenue.

TPD says Saturday night's crash has shut down Valencia in both directions from South San Fernando to 12th Avenue.

Details are limited but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!