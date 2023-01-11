Vail Unified School District welcomes new board members

The Vail Unified School District Governing Board is welcoming its newest board members: Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson.
Kendra Santucci, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed with KGUN 9 the two were sworn in Monday.
However, Buster was sworn in at the Corona Foothills Middle School, while Anderson was sworn in at the Esmond Station K-8.
The district recently earned high rankings across the state for its student achievements.
