Vail Unified School District welcomes new board members

Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson
Vail Unified School District
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 11, 2023
The Vail Unified School District Governing Board is welcoming its newest board members: Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson.

Kendra Santucci, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed with KGUN 9 the two were sworn in Monday.

However, Buster was sworn in at the Corona Foothills Middle School, while Anderson was sworn in at the Esmond Station K-8.

The district recently earned high rankings across the state for its student achievements.

