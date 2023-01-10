Watch Now
Vail Unified School District celebrates 'A' grade schools

Eight schools ranked in top 2% of Arizona
It's the highest number of 'A' schools in the district's history.
Vail Unified School District returns to school
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 14:07:34-05

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District is celebrating the highest number of 'A' schools in the district's history.

A spokesperson confirms eight of Vail's schools ranked in the top 2% across the state, including earning the title of the "Number 1 Middle School in Arizona.

These schools which earned 'A' ratings are:

  • Acacia Elementary
  • Andrada Polytechnic High School
  • Cienega High School
  • Copper Ridge Elementary
  • Corona Foothills Middle School
  • Cottonwood Elementary
  • Desert Sky Middle School
  • Desert Willow Elementary
  • Empire High School
  • Esmond Station K-8
  • Mesquite Elementary
  • Ocotillo Ridge Elementary
  • Old Vail Middle School
  • Rincon Vista Middle School
  • Senita Valley Elementary
  • Sycamore Elementary
  • Vail Academy and High School
  • Vail Blended Learning

The district also had a 3.9 GPA for traditional schools.

This was the highest GPA for any district in the state serving more than 5,500 students.

