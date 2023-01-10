Vail Unified School District celebrates 'A' grade schools

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District is celebrating the highest number of 'A' schools in the district's history.
A spokesperson confirms eight of Vail's schools ranked in the top 2% across the state, including earning the title of the "Number 1 Middle School in Arizona.
These schools which earned 'A' ratings are:
- Acacia Elementary
- Andrada Polytechnic High School
- Cienega High School
- Copper Ridge Elementary
- Corona Foothills Middle School
- Cottonwood Elementary
- Desert Sky Middle School
- Desert Willow Elementary
- Empire High School
- Esmond Station K-8
- Mesquite Elementary
- Ocotillo Ridge Elementary
- Old Vail Middle School
- Rincon Vista Middle School
- Senita Valley Elementary
- Sycamore Elementary
- Vail Academy and High School
- Vail Blended Learning
The district also had a 3.9 GPA for traditional schools.
This was the highest GPA for any district in the state serving more than 5,500 students.
