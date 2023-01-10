Vail Unified School District celebrates 'A' grade schools

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District is celebrating the highest number of 'A' schools in the district's history.

A spokesperson confirms eight of Vail's schools ranked in the top 2% across the state, including earning the title of the "Number 1 Middle School in Arizona.

These schools which earned 'A' ratings are:



Acacia Elementary

Andrada Polytechnic High School

Cienega High School

Copper Ridge Elementary

Corona Foothills Middle School

Cottonwood Elementary

Desert Sky Middle School

Desert Willow Elementary

Empire High School

Esmond Station K-8

Mesquite Elementary

Ocotillo Ridge Elementary

Old Vail Middle School

Rincon Vista Middle School

Senita Valley Elementary

Sycamore Elementary

Vail Academy and High School

Vail Blended Learning

The district also had a 3.9 GPA for traditional schools.

This was the highest GPA for any district in the state serving more than 5,500 students.