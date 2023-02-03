Vail Unified School District looks at cyber security training, protection

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the cyber security attack on Tucson Unified School District, other school districts in Southern Arizona are taking a look at their security measures. At Vail Unified School District, there are several safety protocols and software in place to protect from a cyber security attack.

"We haven't had a cyber security threat at this point," Mark Breen, the chief technology officer at VUSD, said. "We always say it's not if, it's when. So the best thing is to be as prepared as possible."

The district blocks websites and has anti-virus protection on their computers.

"We have hardware systems, software systems, anti virus, anti malware, multi factor and education and training for our staff and students," Breen said.

Students and staff are trained to be vigilant online and know the signs for an unsafe website. For the students, they use their laptops every day so the district provides digital citizenship training.

"We have to learn like how we do not share information and when to get off a website," Mckenna Kelly, a 5th grader at Esmond Station K-8, said. "You should never click links that you don't know where they'll lead to."

Her classmate Josie Gray said it's important to watch for cyber bullying and other harmful behaviors online.

"You don't know who you're bullying to, you might be talking to a robot or a real person and that will hurt their feelings," she said.

The students take this class from kindergarten to high school.

