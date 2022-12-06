Vaccines, health screenings at Pima County Historic Courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Department will be offering free health services, including flu and COVID vaccines, downtown at the Historic Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Part of Pima County's 'Tardeada de Salud' pop-up health services, visitors will also have access to free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.

All are welcome to attend and receive services free of charge.

Pima County Health is using this and similar pop-up events to increase access to preventative services.

"COVID-19 cases in Pima County rose sharply during the week prior to Thanksgiving, climbing from an average of 167 cases per 100,000 on Nov. 17 to an average of 234 on Nov. 24.," according to the health department.

Current CDC recommendations:



people older than age five receive one bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID shot

“bivalent” describes vaccines that target two different variants of a virus

people older than six month in age get a flu vaccine each year