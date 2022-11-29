Mobile health services coming to Pima County libraries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Department is partnering with Pima County Public Library to bring mobile services to people who are unable to visit a doctor's office.

Friday, Dec. 2 will be the first stop the county's mobile clinic. It will be offering services such as flu shots, reproductive services and other health screenings at the Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The goal of the mobile clinic is to increase access to health services for more Pima County residents, particularly those who are underserved and from vulnerable communities.

“Exciting features of this program are extending healthcare to underserved communities and providing a program that is flexible and can adapt to a community’s needs,” said Noel Valle of the Pima County Health Department.

The Health Department and Pima County libraries are working together to assess need and determine where the mobile clinic can set up in the future to serve residents most in need.

“Hosting mobile clinics at libraries builds on our longstanding partnership with the Pima County Health Department. There is a great need in Pima County for access to health providers and information,” said Karyn Prechtel-Altman, Library Deputy Director.

Services provided at the mobile clinic will include:



COVID-19 vaccination

flu shots

sexual and reproductive health services:

STI testing HIV counseling and referrals pregnancy testing and counseling





“The library is an important connection point in our community and well-positioned to help provide that access. We are delighted to partner with the Health Department to make these mobile resources available,” said Prechtel-Altman.

The next scheduled library stop of the mobile clinic will be in January 2023. Visit the County Health Department website to view future stops as they are added.



Friday, Dec. 2

10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Eckstrom-Columbus Library 4350 E. 22nd St.

Friday, Jan. 20

1 - 4 p.m.

Sam Lena-South Tucson Library 1607 S. 6th Ave.

