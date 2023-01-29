USBP arrest smuggler at the Hwy 191

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.

According to USBP, Douglas Station agents processed a primary inspection at the Highway 191 Checkpoint. Agents determined the four passengers were smuggled migrants.

Agents also found a loaded firearm in the glove box.

USBP says smuggler faces criminal charges.

