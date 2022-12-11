USBP agent in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USBP) on December 10, 2022, around 6 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed into a barrier at the State Route 80 checkpoint north of Tombstone, Arizona.

Agents say the motorcycle struck a Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent working at the checkpoint.

Officials say the agent and the motorcycle driver were airlifted to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona for critical injuries.

According to USBP the Tombstone Marshalls Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.