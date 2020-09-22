Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

US: Mexican man with dehydration symptoms dies in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Man arrested at Nogales border; Weapons, ammo found in car
Posted at 9:11 PM, Sep 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 00:11:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a man from Mexico has died at a Tucson hospital after showing symptoms of dehydration.

They say the 30-year-old man died Monday. His name wasn't immediately released.

The man was at a centralized processing facility operated by U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday.

Medical personnel assigned to the Tucson Coordination Center became aware that the man in their custody had dehydration symptoms.

Border Patrol officials say the man died at the hospital after doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...