US: Mexican man with dehydration symptoms dies in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a man from Mexico has died at a Tucson hospital after showing symptoms of dehydration.

They say the 30-year-old man died Monday. His name wasn't immediately released.

The man was at a centralized processing facility operated by U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday.

Medical personnel assigned to the Tucson Coordination Center became aware that the man in their custody had dehydration symptoms.

Border Patrol officials say the man died at the hospital after doctors were unable to resuscitate him.