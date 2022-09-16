UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year.
According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.
Applying does not require interviews and is an all-digital process that takes 25 minutes.
To apply, visit this site.
