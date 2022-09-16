Watch Now
UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area

Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 10:44:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year.

According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.

Applying does not require interviews and is an all-digital process that takes 25 minutes.

To apply, visit this site.

