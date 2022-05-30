UPDATE: Deadly collision involving a pickup truck and two bicyclists near Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On March 30, 2022, the Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a pick truck and two bicyclist.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue.

Both bicyclists, male and female, were immediately taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was traveling southbound on 2nd Avenue trying to make a right turn into Ajo Way while the two bicyclists crossed in a marked crosswalk on a pedestrian signal illuminated.

The driver stopped, was not impaired, and cooperated with the investigation.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk by the Dodge is the major contributing factor of the collision.

The driver was arrested and field released on the charge of Causing Serious Physical Injury or Death by a Moving Violation.

On May 29, 2022, TPD was notified of the female bicyclist death due to her serious injuries.

She has been identified as 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge. Next of kin has been notified.