Up to $13,000 reward to help police track down Donasti "Juan Nunley" Davonsiea

Private donor combined with 88-CRIME, Inc.
Tucson Police Department Donasti Davonsiea.jpg
Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is offering up to a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.

TPD's Robbery Unit clarifies $10,500 of the reward is offered through a private donor, while the rest is sponsored through 88-CRIME, Inc.

Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley, became the prime suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a pregnant woman in early October.

If anyone sees him, please call 88-CRIME immediately.

