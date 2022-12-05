Up to $13,000 reward to help police track down Donasti "Juan Nunley" Davonsiea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is offering up to a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.

TPD's Robbery Unit clarifies $10,500 of the reward is offered through a private donor, while the rest is sponsored through 88-CRIME, Inc.

Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley, became the prime suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a pregnant woman in early October.

If anyone sees him, please call 88-CRIME immediately.

Have you seen Donasti Davonsiea (11/01/84) or know his whereabouts? Davonsiea is wanted MANSLAUGHTER and other violent felony charges. Please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ny6CuHm1sR — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) December 5, 2022

