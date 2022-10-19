TPD searching for suspect who attempted to kidnap pregnant woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect who may be involved in the kidnapping of a woman.

On Oct. 8, officers responded to a call about a kidnapping that happened on North Silkie Place.

Once there, Tucson Fire Department helped the woman, who is a realtor and was showing a house to a possible buyer. The suspected man assaulted her but the woman was able to get away.

After conducting interviews and a forensics investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley, Jr.

The woman was pregnant at the time of the attempted kidnapping and detectives later found out she miscarried a few days later.

Donasti Davonsiea is described as 5’9, bald with hazel eyes, with numerous tattoos throughout his arms, chest and neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.