UofA has hired the school’s first female police chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona officials have hired the school’s first female police chief. Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month, officials said Thursday.

She succeeds Brian Seastone, who retired in August after 41 years with the campus police department. Balafas was among four finalists for the Arizona job following a national search.

She has more than 32 years of experience serving municipal and higher education communities. Balafas began her career working with the Denver Sheriff’s Department as a deputy.

She was a patrol officer in Colorado for six years with the Wheat Ridge Police Department and a detective for three years before she was promoted to sergeant, working in three different departments over 12 years.

At the University of Colorado Police Department since 2017, Balafas was a division commander and oversaw recruitment, internal affairs, training, records, dispatch, property and evidence, and departmental accreditation.

----

