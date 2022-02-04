UAPD announces new chief, executive vice president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department announced their Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police Thursday.

Commander Paula Balafas is replacing Chief Brian Seastone who retired in August of 2021 after 41 years.

Commander Balfalas has been in law enforcement for over 32 years. She's currently serving as a division commander for the University of Colorado, Boulder police department.

Balafas will begin early March.

----

