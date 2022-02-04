Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UAPD announces new chief, executive vice president

items.[0].image.alt
UAPD Facebook
Paula Balafas UAPD
Paula Balafas.jpg
Posted at 9:52 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:52:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department announced their Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police Thursday.

Commander Paula Balafas is replacing Chief Brian Seastone who retired in August of 2021 after 41 years.

Commander Balfalas has been in law enforcement for over 32 years. She's currently serving as a division commander for the University of Colorado, Boulder police department.

Balafas will begin early March.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!