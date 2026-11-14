Yo soy fiesta?: Rob Gronkowski brings FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to University of Arizona campusT

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — College football fans took over the University of Arizona campus Saturday morning as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff brought its nationally televised pregame show to Tucson for the first time, drawing students, families and plenty of Wildcat enthusiasm.

The festivities on the UA Mall featured music, interactive games, giveaways and appearances from several college football personalities. But one of the biggest attractions was former Arizona tight end and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who returned to his alma mater to help kick off the festivities.

“Thank you all for being here, get loud, get crazy and let’s pop it off, Bear Down!!!” Gronkowski told the crowd.

The four-time Super Bowl champion, widely known as Gronk, encouraged fans to bring their energy to the broadcast as Arizona prepared for a nationally televised matchup against the undefeated University of Utah.

For Nick Johnson, a University of Arizona fan who attended with his two daughters, the event offered an opportunity to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the atmosphere surrounding the Wildcats.

“It’s good to get out of the house, it’s Saturday,” Johnson said. “Beautiful out, big fans of UofA. Spend some time outside, get out of the house. Stop watching Disney+.”

Some students were willing to go considerably further to secure a spot near the broadcast.

University of Arizona student Allison Horn said she camped out ahead of the event to make sure she would be among the first inside the filming area.

“I low key slept on the concrete for a little bit,” Horn said. “And we brought our signs…. Wooo!!!”

Horn said getting the chance to appear on national television was worth the early morning and uncomfortable accommodations.

“You know what? If I regret it, it’s a memory,” she said. “When am I ever gonna be 19 again on national television on Big Noon?”

The opportunity to see Gronkowski in person was another major draw for Horn, who said she was excited to see the former Wildcat alongside the large crowd of fans.

“I think this is so lit!” Horn said. “This is the best thing I’ve seen. I’m so happy so many people pulled up so early on a Saturday morning!”

Gronkowski also praised the students who showed up to support the program and the FOX broadcast.

“These kids are awesome, I love the university of Arizona,” Gronkowski said. “I love the kids out here coming out to support not just myself, but Big Noon as well. It’s popping man.”

The appearance marked the first time FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff had broadcast from the University of Arizona since the show's launch in 2019.

The broadcast began at 8 a.m. from Gittings Lawn, with Gronkowski joining a crew that included former college football standouts and analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Mark Ingram, along with former coach Urban Meyer.

Arizona's football team was scheduled to face No. 2 Utah later Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The game, originally scheduled for an earlier kickoff, was moved to 8:30 p.m. following a change announced by the Big 12 Conference.