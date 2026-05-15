What you need to know for the U of A's 162nd commencement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol Stadium will light Friday evening for the University of Arizona’s 162nd Commencement ceremony.

The University is expecting over 30,000 guests to pack into the stadium starting around 6:00 p.m. to watch 5,000 graduates—both undergraduate and postgraduate students— close out their college careers.

Guests can center through select gates with first-come, first-serve seating. University staff told KGUN 9 that seating on the West side of the stadium will be more likely to get some shade before sunset.

The stadium has a clear bag policy that will be in effect during the ceremony. They’re also asking people not to bring umbrellas.

Former Google CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary Doctor of Science from the U of A College of Science.

He is one of five honorary degree recipients, joined by Alice Chaiten Baker, Gabrielle Giffords, F. Ronald Rayner and Scott Stuber.

The commencement ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. and run for about 90 minutes.

Parking details can be found here.