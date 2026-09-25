University of Arizona’s Sigma Tau Gamma receives suspension amid alleged violations

TUCSON — The University of Arizona’s Sigma Tau Gamma organization has been suspended from activities amid an investigation into alleged violations.

According to a letter sent earlier this month, the fraternity violated the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct during the fall 2025 semester.

“New members of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity were subjected to hazing. Specifically, new members were forced to consume large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish. Additionally, new members were subjected to screaming, degradation, and threats from active members,” the letter read.

The Dean of Students Office says the actions violated portions of the Student Code of Conduct sections involving endangerment/threats/harm, alcohol, off-campus conduct, hazing, violating state or federal laws, and more.

Reporter Athena Kehoe spoke with the Dean of Students earlier this year about student organizations. About 12% of undergraduate students are involved in Greek organizations.

Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said restrictions are necessary because incidents involving these organizations may put others on campus at risk. Lieberman said the university is careful in deciding when to take action.

Dean of Students on U of A process as fraternities face restrictions

Other university organizations are currently under sanctions for violations involving alcohol, hazing, and/or endangerment. Kappa Alpha Order, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Zeta Beta Tau are currently on University Probation through May 2027, according to the university.

Multiple other organizations have lost their recognition status with the university following investigations into similar conduct violations.

Hazing is defined by the University of Arizona as any intentional or reckless act tied to joining or staying in a student organization that creates a risk of physical or psychological harm beyond normal activities. It can include things like forcing someone to drink alcohol or other substances, sleep deprivation, or other dangerous or coercive behavior, and is considered a crime that can lead to disciplinary action and legal consequences.

To report a hazing incident, contact the University of Arizona Police Department or the university’s Hazing Prevention Coalition.

