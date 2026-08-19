University of Arizona's Pride of Arizona marching band draws students from more than 100 majors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 250 University of Arizona students make up the Pride of Arizona marching band this year, representing more than 100 majors across campus—from engineering and nursing to business and beyond.

"It's one of the most diverse groups on campus," Head Drum Major Angela Cazares said.

The Pride is finishing up band camp this week, with a Pre-game and The Music of RAYE Band Camp Performance scheduled for Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. at Bear Down Field.

Cazares, a senior studying Leadership and Learning Innovation with minors in Spanish and History, has spent all four years of college with the Pride—despite initially thinking high school would be her last time in marching band.

"I think it's just honestly a great example of how music brings people together in a different way, because you don't only see that connection here on this field, you see it at games," Cazares said.

She said staying with the band turned out to be the right call.

"Honestly, it's the best decision I've made since then. I think I really would regret not going through with it," Cazares said.

Membership in the Pride extends beyond instrumentalists. Paige Epp, a senior studying Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences, serves as Captain of the Twirling Team. She came to the University of Arizona with a background in baton twirling but no marching band experience.

"It was definitely a big shock. I knew nothing about instruments or anything. So, it's been a whole new kind of language that I've had to learn," Epp said.

Now in her fourth year, Epp balances the Pride with classes and research labs. She said the connections she has made through the band have become a defining part of her college experience.

"It's been awesome. I've met my lifelong friends here, people who play instruments, pommies, color guard, other twirlers. Everybody is just super welcoming and it's just like a giant family," Epp said.

The 250 members are putting the final pieces together as band camp nears its end. Camp runs through Aug. 21, closing with a Pre-game and The Music of RAYE Band Camp Performance at 9 p.m. at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St.

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