University of Arizona students navigate new Park Avenue bike lane markers during move-in week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New bike lane markers along Park Avenue near the University of Arizona are changing how students and families navigate move-in week—an area where drivers have traditionally pulled over for drop-offs, food deliveries and move-ins.

Jacqueline Aguilar Bike lane markers on Park Avenue, by the University of Arizona.

Thousands of UA students are expected to move in between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, with the first day of classes set for Aug. 24.

For students already moving in, parking is top of mind.

Daniella Ghiragosian, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, said her family found a spot early—but noted that is not everyone's experience.

"It's literally just always traffic. There's a big lineup of cars all the time and it just makes it really hard to go anywhere," said Ghiragosian. "It takes like hours and hours and hours of just waiting in your car and then hauling all your stuff up and then waiting for someone to help you with your bins."

Jacqueline Aguilar North Park Avenue

Third-year student Will Kramer said the area could stay busy as more students move back, but that drivers will adjust to the changes.

"It's not horrible, but I do think that with the bike stuff, it's definitely going to be in the way for a lot of people. But the majority, I would say, of the problems will be at the beginning of the year," Kramer said.

The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said the new bike lane markers are designed with safety in mind and were installed using Prop 411 funds.

Jacqueline Aguilar

The UA's Parking & Transportation Services Department says people moving back into the high-rises can park in the load-and-unload spaces on the west side of Park and First and on the east side of Park and Second, where the yellow-filled boxes are shown below.

Jacqueline Aguilar The University of Arizona's Transportation Department says drivers can park on the west side of Park and First and on the east side of Park and Second to help move students into their apartments.

Drivers asked to keep the bike lane clear and park only in designated lots or approved on-street parking spaces.

For long-term parking, drivers can use any of the UA campus garages. People moving into the high rises should coordinate with the apartment's leasing office for parking instructions.

Click here for the UA's Move-In 2026 Maps.

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