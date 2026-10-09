University of Arizona students march for Cornell's Jane Doe, calling for an end to sexual violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 100 University of Arizona students took to the streets Thursday, marching down Greek Row in a show of solidarity with a former Cornell University student who says she was sexually assaulted by seven members of the Chi Phi Fraternity in 2024.

The demonstration was part of a growing national movement calling for accountability and an end to sexual violence on college campuses.

Jane Doe's story has reverberated far beyond the Cornell campus, galvanizing students from universities across the country to raise their voices and march in her name, from Ithaca to Tucson.

For U of A freshman Anj Bailey, Jane Doe's account was immediately personal.

"I was horrified," Bailey said.

Bailey says what affected her most was not only the assault itself, but the toll she says it took on Jane Doe's future, with what she described as a lack of meaningful consequences for those accused.

"She ended up having to end her educational career and still pay. And the men that raped her got off with a slap on the wrist." Bailey said.

For Bailey, the issue goes beyond one case at one university. It strikes at the heart of whether women can feel safe on their own campuses day to day.

"I shouldn't have to walk around with a birdie and a pepper spray to feel safe around my campus," Bailey said.

Bailey marched alongside her friend Emma Peper, a fellow U of A student and a survivor of sexual violence herself.

She said she felt compelled to speak out against what she described as institutions failing to live up to their own stated values.

"I'm not going to stand for that type of violence on universities and schools in any type of setting, any type of shape or form, especially universities that have strong principles and values that they're not standing on," Peper said.

Jane Doe's story has sparked demonstrations at universities across the U.S., with students demanding that campus administrations take sexual violence more seriously.

Organizations from all over campus marched together in Solidarity.

From the frat house to the White House, the whole system is sexist," Students for Socialism organizer Audrey Zelinka said. "Which is something we deeply believe is that the issues with individual fraternities are important to address."

The University of Arizona is among the latest schools to take a hard look at Greek life on its campus, launching investigations into several fraternities after finding evidence of hazing and abuse within those organizations.

Read More : University of Arizona fraternities activities suspended due to alleged misconduct

For Bailey and the students who marched alongside her, the choice to take their protest specifically through Greek Row was intentional. The message, she said, was direct.

"I think the whole purpose of us marching on Greek Row is to bring attention to it and to tell people who are in frat life or Greek life in general that, 'Hey, we're watching you,'" Bailey said. "We're going to hold you accountable."

More information on resources for survivors of sexual violence can be found on the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault's website.