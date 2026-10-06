University of Arizona fraternities suspended due to alleged misconduct

TUCSON, AZ — The University of Arizona has placed all of its fraternities on interim activities suspension amid multiple misconduct investigations.

A letter from the Dean of Students Office informed the organizations of their suspensions. The letter details several alleged violations, including one instance in which "new members were forced to consume large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish."

"Effective immediately, I am putting all IFC chapters on Interim Activities Suspension until all IFC chapter advisors have met with me in a mandatory advisors' meeting. Activities Suspension prohibits hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities. Club business meetings are the only allowed activities during this suspension," Chrissy Liberman of the Dean of Students Office wrote.

The alleged violations include hazing, the assault of a University of Arizona student, and creating unsafe environments for students.

Last month, the University of Arizona's Sigma Tau Gamma chapter was also suspended amid an investigation into alleged violations.

According to a letter, the fraternity violated the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct during the Fall 2025 semester.

The University of Arizona defines hazing as any intentional or reckless act related to joining or maintaining membership in a student organization that creates a risk of physical or psychological harm beyond normal activities.