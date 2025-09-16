University of Arizona researchers develop solar tower to fight food waste

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A University of Arizona team has developed a 25-foot solar drying tower designed to reduce food waste and emissions.

The startup, Kuairu, co-founded by University of Arizona professor Goggy Davidowitz, created the system to dry fruits and vegetables in hours rather than days, with zero carbon footprint. The design uses natural heat gradients to preserve produce that might otherwise end up in landfills.

Backed by Tech Launch Arizona, the team scaled the project from handling 250 pounds to four tons of produce at a time. In addition to extending shelf life, the system also recaptures water from the drying process, producing clean drinking water.

Researchers say the next step is getting the first system fully operational, with hopes of expanding its impact worldwide.