University of Arizona ranked nation's top public university for veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has been named the nation's top public university for veterans by Military Times, recognizing the school's efforts to support students transitioning from military service to civilian and academic life.

The ranking is particularly significant for Southern Arizona, where Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and a long-established military and veteran community have helped make the region a destination for those leaving active duty.

For Army veteran Trevor Anderson, the university's support made a difference when he arrived in Tucson after serving overseas.

Anderson, who has worked as a bartender for more than a decade, served multiple tours in Iraq before leaving the military in April 2012.

“Did a couple tours in Iraq, got out in 2012 in April,” Anderson said. “And then from there applied to the UofA, moved down here to Tucson, started going to school that semester.”

He said the university's Veterans Education and Transition Services Center, commonly known as the VETS Center, helped him navigate the transition into college and civilian life.

“They were extremely welcoming, super helpful,” Anderson said. “If I had any questions, concerns… they were always there.”

Anderson also found an opportunity to combine his artistic interests with his work at the center. An award-winning artist, he participated in the VETS Center's work-study program, where he was hired to paint a mural inside the facility.

“That summer I was like, ‘Well I can get a job, I’m into painting and drawing,’” Anderson said. “And they were like, ‘Well, we can have a mural on this wall.’ So that’s what got me started there. Got paid throughout the summer to do a mural at the VETS Center.”

The university's VETS program was among the resources highlighted in Military Times' 2026 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings, released Nov. 9.

The University of Arizona ranked No. 1 among public universities and No. 2 overall in the national rankings, its highest overall placement to date. A total of 370 colleges and universities qualified for this year's list.

Military Times evaluates participating institutions using factors including student success, military-specific support services, financial assistance, admissions and registration policies, and resources for military-connected students and their families. Student success metrics carry the greatest weight in the rankings.

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The university's military-connected student resources extend beyond the VETS Center. The program offers academic guidance, tutoring, peer mentoring, assistance navigating veterans' education benefits and career counseling. Students with military connections can also receive priority registration for classes.

The university says its VETS and ROTC programs collectively serve more than 8,000 military-connected students. Its military history on campus dates back more than a century, with approximately 11,000 service members receiving training there during World War II.

Military Times: Best for Vets+1

For Anderson, the national recognition is an acknowledgment of the resources that helped him find his footing after leaving the Army.

“Any questions I ever had, I’d go straight to them,” he said. “They had a plethora of knowledge and people who they knew would get me in the right direction.”

The recognition also comes as colleges across the country increasingly focus on supporting a diverse population of veterans, active-duty service members and military families pursuing higher education.

For Anderson, the university's support was more than a campus resource. It provided a connection to a community and helped him find a place in Tucson after his military service.

Reporting note: The accurate distinction is No. 1 among public universities and No. 2 overall, rather than No. 1 overall.