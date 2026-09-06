University of Arizona fans pack Bear Down Bash ahead of season opener against NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildcat fans packed Bear Down Field outside of Casino del Sol Stadium for the Bear Down Bash ahead of the University of Arizona's season opener against Northern Arizona University.

Fans arrived in their Wildcat gear, with friends and family showing their school spirit before kickoff against the Lumberjacks.

Marsha Moon brought her family out for the game. She said the season opener was a special occasion for her military family, who traveled to be there.

"Well, I'm a Tucson native here, so definitely a U of A fan at heart, and it's nice to have my family down here," Moon said. "So this is exciting that we get to share this football experience with them," Moon said.

With a 17-2 all time record against the Lumberjacks, Moon is optimistic this year.

"It's the first game of the year, and it's all pretty exciting," Moon said

Students Dylan Lewis and Royal Bitikofer said they have high hopes for the Wildcats this season and are counting on a win against the Lumberjacks to be the first of many.

"You know, I mean, obviously NAU is a D1 program, so they're going to be — they're going to stack up pretty well," Lewis said. "However, I think that with our passing attack with QB Noah Fifita along with our running attack, we should still be pretty strong this year."

"So hopefully they can pick up a good win. Keep stacking wins. Hopefully, it should be a good win against NAU," Bittikoffer said.

Fans described the tailgate atmosphere as a highlight of the experience.

"Coming here, like seeing like all the people come together, like this tailgate environment, it's like it's really nice," Wildcat Drake Lewis said."

"I mean, it's kind of like what it's all about, you know, being able to make memories with everybody, you know, getting to meet all these new people," Bitikofer said.