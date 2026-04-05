University of Arizona fans celebrate a historic basketball season despite Final Four loss to Michigan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona fans filled the streets and bars along University today to watch the Wildcats face Michigan in the Final Four.

While it was not the ending fans were expecting, the energy remained high all day as the community celebrated a historic season.

Fans came out to University Blvd. full of hope. Their Wildcats had just toppled Purdue and made the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

University of Arizona student Rachel Kietzman said she was hoping the Wildcats could dominate and head to the championship.

"I've watched the past two years here at U of A, where we lost, and it was pretty sad," Kietzman said. "So I'm hoping for a win here tonight. I'm excited. If we make it to the championship, which I'm hoping, I think all of Tucson's gonna be shut down on Monday."

U of A students Makai and Naomi were also hopeful the Wildcats could pull through and wanted to share their excitement with the community.

"I don't think I've ever seen this many people come together, especially for a watch party," Naomi said. "So that just means Final Four means a lot to everyone here."

The game started rough, with the Wildcats down 16 points at the half. There were some bright spots and a few clutch three-pointers that had the crowd roaring.

Before the final buzzer, fans kept the faith.

"It's not looking too good right now, but I still have faith in my Wildcats, baby," Fan Phoenix Blackman said.

However, the Wildcats ultimately could not pull off the win.

While spirits are down following the loss, fans say it has been a fun run and one wild season.

"I'm excited for next year," Wildcat fan Connor Zell said. "I'm hoping they can kind of learn from what happened this year and then go from there."

Zell concluded with one final message to all of the U of A fans watching...

"Bear down. That's all I gotta say."