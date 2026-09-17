University of Arizona Campus Pantry logs more than 50,000 visits in 2025-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many college students, getting groceries is not always easy—and the University of Arizona Campus Pantry is working to help.

The Pantry provides groceries and other food options to the Wildcat community, and during the 2025-26 school year, it recorded more than 50,000 visits—averaging about 1,650 each week.

"It's very challenging, especially for first-year students, to go to the grocery store, especially because transportation is a big issue as well," said Natasha Mattos, senior associate and distribution manager for the Pantry.

More than 371,103 pounds of food were distributed during the school year, with 37,341 pounds coming from donations.

Mattos said the scale of the problem makes the pantry's work essential.

"Food insecurity is a huge issue among all of our students. One of every three students face food insecurity," she said.

The pantry is expanding how it reaches students in need. Options now include online ordering and pickup for those who cannot make it during regular distribution hours, a Campus Pantry North, and pop-up pantries at locations across campus.

"It's important to make sure that we provide them with all the resources that they need," Mattos said.

Find current hours and locations here.

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