UA graduates may face uncertain job market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the University of Arizona, and at colleges around the country, graduates are receiving their diplomas and hoping to apply what they learned to a solid career, but graduates are taking their shiny new degrees into a shaky job market.

At the University of Arizona we found students, their families and their friends preparing for U of A’s medical school graduation.

There’s a shortage of all sorts of medical workers so new doctors can generally rely on having a job.

Doctor Adam Richard Thompson is headed to Phoenix to complete his residency as a psychiatrist. A residency is continuation training new doctors need before they practice medicine independently. He says there are not enough residency slots so some new doctors may have to wait.

“Once you do match in your specialty it’s easy to find a job as a physician but that’s because a lot of people don’t want to go through the long training that’s required in medical.”

But graduates who trained for other careers could have a tougher time turning diplomas into jobs.

The Indeed job website says junior level jobs fell seven percent last year, and that same trend is expected to continue. Uncertainty about the economy and artificial intelligence growth get a lot of the blame for slow hiring.

Prathamesh Deshpande just earned a Master’s Degree in Information Sciences. He’s specialized in A-I

He says, “The job market is kind of rough, kind of tough, maybe, but still, there are quite a few openings. We have opportunities in the machine learning or AI related field, but, yeah, it is cutthroat competition.”

He says AI has cut back some jobs but mainly at the entry level.

Overall he feels optimistic about his career in a specialty that’s changing fast.