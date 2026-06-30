UA Area hit and run deaths: November trial is the goal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three U of A students died as a result of a hit and run in a crosswalk at Euclid and Second Street in the Fall of 2025. The crosswalk did not have signals at the time. A now former U of A student is facing multiple charges in those deaths. Now his defense attorneys are saying a November trial date is going to be a challenge but they're working to make it.

In the days right after the incident flowers marked the area near Euclid and Second Street where Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos, and Katya Castillo-Mendoza died after a car hit them and drove away.

Police reports say about an hour later Louis John Artal called 911 and said he hit three people. Police say he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of intoxicants on his breath. Officers say he admitted drinking about a half hour before the collision.

Now he is facing three manslaughter charges with punishments that could range from seven to 21 years in prison.

Judge Danielle Constant has set a trial date for early November.

Defense attorney Joe St. Louis told the Judge meeting that schedule will be a challenge.

“We’re making efforts. I’m not convinced that is a realistic trial date. We’ll do everything we can to keep it but I just want to make the court aware of it.”

Defense attorneys are still working to interview witnesses in the case. Attorneys are also waiting for police to complete their accident reconstruction report.

With modern cars, accident investigations often analyse the car’s electronics. They can often reveal how fast a car was going at the time of impact, and a few seconds before.

Judge Constant set the next hearing for October to handle any motions leading up to a November trial.

There has been nothing in open court to indicate any sort of plea deal in the works. The Judge says if a plea offer does come together, attorneys can ask her to schedule a hearing to discuss it.