UA admission denials surprise families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For a lot of people, the University of Arizona is the heart of Tucson. They went to the U of A and want their children to go there too. But changing admission policies are breaking some hearts.

For a lot of students, getting into University of Arizona is a key part of their plan for the future. But U of A is adjusting its admissions and some students who thought they could count on U of A are not getting in.

“I didn't apply anywhere else, not even to Pima. I just thought the U of A was the only option for me.”

Dahlia Hotchkiss thought she had a lock on a place in the U of A nursing school. She’d prepared by going to Pima JTED where she earned a certificate as an Emergency Medical Technician. She says she’d always understood at U of A if you’re an Arizona resident and have a 3.0 GPA you’re in—and she has a 3.1.

Then she was told for nursing it’s not a 3.0, it’s a 3.8.

Stacy Hotchkiss is Dahlia’s mom.

“I feel it's unfair to let somebody know in their senior year that there’s a change. She's been working towards the expectations as have been this entire time, and then to pull the rug out. You know, with change at the last minute, it's just we couldn't have prepared for that.”

And it’s not just this family, a Facebook group for U of A parents is full of families who feel they set U of A as their goal and the university moved the goalposts.

A spokesperson for University of Arizona says a 3.0 average does qualify for guaranteed admission as long as a student does not have more than two deficiencies in a list of required high school courses like math, English, social sciences and language.

The statement says in part,

Dahlia’s mom Stacy says the Hotchkiss family is a Wildcat family. She went to Arizona, and her other daughter’s in U of A’s Engineering School now. U of A told Dahlia to consider going to another school then transfer to U of A. Arizona does encourage starting at a Community College, then transferring to complete a Bachelor’s degree.

Dahlia Hotchkiss was looking forward to a full four years as an Arizona Wildcat but she is looking into ways to start somewhere else and finish where she truly wants to be.

University of Arizona Spokesperson Mitch Zak shared this statement:

"The University of Arizona has received the most competitive academic pool of applicants that we’ve ever had. Students are considering the U of A alongside America’s top universities. Our enrollment process has been designed carefully and intentionally so that every student has a fully comprehensive review that takes into account all materials that a student submits, not simply the GPA. Additionally, the institution is committed to ensuring that each student who enrolls at the university has access to the resources and support they need to succeed and graduate with as little debt as possible.

As the state’s land-grant institution, the U of A’s new enrollment strategy prioritizes Arizona students and ensures that those who are admitted progress, graduate, and can pursue a lifetime of opportunity. University requirements for Arizona resident incoming first-year students under 22 years of age are:

4 years of English

4 years of mathematics

3 years of lab science

2 years of the same second language

2 years of social sciences (1 year of American history)

1 year of fine arts or 1 year of career and technical education (CTE)

Students must have an unweighted overall GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale in each subject area and may not have more than two deficiencies. They may not have deficiencies in both math and laboratory science or in the same subject area.

Arizona students may earn admission through the guaranteed admission process if they attend a regionally accredited high school and earn an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher in their core coursework on a 4.0 scale, with no more than two deficiencies as detailed above. Arizona applicants who do not meet this criteria are still considered for admission through comprehensive review.

Most students begin at the main campus in Tucson, while others can start through Arizona Online [online.arizona.edu] or the University of Arizona Global Campus [uagc.edu]. Additionally, the U of A is expanding pathways for Arizona students through strengthened transfer opportunities with Pima Community College and others across the state."