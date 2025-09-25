U of A study finds existing drug may speed bone healing process

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A University of Arizona study suggests a drug already approved for multiple sclerosis could help broken bones heal faster and stronger.

The drug, 4-aminopyridine, or 4-AP, was tested on mice with fractures. Researchers found bones healed more quickly compared to those that didn’t receive the drug.

“We saw the ones that got the drug healed a lot faster and healed a lot better,” said Dr. John Elfar, professor and chair of orthopedics at the University of Arizona.

Elfar said the discovery was unexpected. His team first noticed the drug’s healing effects while studying other injuries. The research also showed the drug boosts BMP2, a protein vital in rebuilding bone.

For some patients, faster healing could be lifesaving. “If a hip fracture isn’t addressed quickly in the elderly, they’re unlikely to live the year out,” Elfar said.

Because 4-AP is already FDA approved, clinical trials could begin soon. But researchers say they need to raise funding before moving forward.