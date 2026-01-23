Two U of A campus pantries help feed students, staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With spring semester at the University of Arizona in full swing, students are adjusting to new busy routines, and one campus resource is making sure no student has to worry about their next meal.

From snacks to full grocery items, the U of A's Campus Pantry is a resource for students and staff facing food insecurity.

Studies show that about one in three college students will face food insecurity at some point while they're in school. The student-run Campus Pantry helps reduce food insecurity by providing healthy foods at no cost.

While they can't provide everything one might need, they can help fill the gap for students and staff struggling to afford meals.

There are two locations on campus:

Campus Pantry - Student Union Memorial Center, Sonora Room

Tuesday 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday 12-3 p.m.

Friday 12-3 p.m.

Campus Pantry North

Health Sciences Library, Room 1152

Thursday 12-2:30 p.m.

Click here to find out how the Campus Pantry works.

