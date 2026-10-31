Tucson sued over UA area hit and run deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The families of three University of Arizona students killed in a hit and run incident, are suing the alleged driver, and the City of Tucson.

Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos and Katya Castillo-Mendoza died the night of October 30, 2025, when a driver hit them as they tried to cross Euclid and Second Street.

The driver, Louis Artal is charged with hitting the students, then leaving the scene. Artal was 19 at the time. He was also a student at U of A. He is facing criminal charges in the deaths.

The civil lawsuit is asking for monetary damages against Artal, but it’s also suing the City of Tucson.

It claims the City knew the crosswalk at Euclid and Second was in a dangerous location near bars that often led to people drinking and driving. It goes on to claim the city received repeated warnings about the dangers of the crosswalk and delayed installing warning lights designed to make pedestrian crossings safer.

The lawsuit does not mention specific dollar amounts but it asks for expenses associated with the deaths of the students plus punitive damages.